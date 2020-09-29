Trump Said He Saved Big 10 Football During First Presidential Debate

President Donald Trump said he was the one that brought back Big 10 football during Tuesday’s presidential debate.

“I’m the one that brought back football,” Trump said, claiming people want the shutdowns to end. “It was me, and I’m very happy to do it and people of Ohio are very proud of me,” Trump said.

“The people of Ohio are very proud of me.” President Trump says he brought back Big Ten football. https://t.co/5m1VcGXS7L pic.twitter.com/9oqEMVbiyF — WSYX ABC 6 (@wsyx6) September 30, 2020



Trump tweeted on Aug. 29 that it was a disgrace Big Ten football wasn’t on. (RELATED: It’s Time To Remember Who Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“Disgraceful that Big Ten is not playing football. Let them PLAY!”

Disgraceful that Big Ten is not playing football. Let them PLAY! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 29, 2020

Trump tweeted on Sept. 6 that the prospects of Big Ten returning was “looking really good.”

“Big Ten Football is looking really good, but may lose Michigan, Illinois, and Maryland because of those Governors’ ridiculous lack of interest or political support. They will play with them?”

Big Ten Football is looking really good, but may lose Michigan, Illinois, and Maryland because of those Governors’ ridiculous lack of interest or political support. They will play without them? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 6, 2020

On Sept. 16 the Big Ten conference announced football would be played in the fall, but a university president said Trump had nothing to do with the return, according to NBC News.

“President Trump had nothing to do with our decision and did not impact the deliberations,” according to NBC News. “In fact, when his name came up, it was a negative, because no one wanted this to be political.”

Tuesday’s debate is the first of three, hosted in Cleveland and moderated by Fox News’ Chris Wallace.

The second debate is scheduled for October 15.