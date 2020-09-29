Election 2020: First Presidential Debate Live Blog

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and incumbent Republican President Donald Trump square off in the first of three planned debates Tuesday evening.

This is a mostly civil debate. — Randy Barnett (@RandyEBarnett) September 30, 2020

Surprised to hear a Comparison Fort Worth and Tulsa to Seattle and Portland riots…one lasts a day one is everyday — Brian Kilmeade (@kilmeade) September 30, 2020

Really surprising that Trump hasn’t brought up the fact that Kamala promoted, and Biden staffers donated to, a bail fund that bailed out convicted domestic abusers and a man accused of sexually penetrating an 8-year-old girl #Debates2020 — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) September 30, 2020

Woooah Biden is saying Hunter didn’t get millions of dollars from the billionaire wife of the former Moscow mayor?? — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) September 30, 2020

Trump Says Biden Had 47 Years To Fix Healthcare And Failed

President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden sparred over healthcare during the first presidential debate Tuesday night, with Trump claiming Biden didn’t do anything to help cover Americans. “You coulda done it during your 47 year period in government but you didn’t do it ,” Trump said to Biden when asked by Fox News’ moderator Chris Wallace why Trump hadn’t proposed a replacement for Obamacare during his first term. ”

But the moments when moderator Chris Wallace appeared to lose control of the debate gave voters a glimpse of what the candidates really had to say.

Voters are seeing who both these guys really are. Trump is a guy that is tough to like at times, and still won’t take yes for answer even when you agree. Biden is obviously passed his prime and making promises to fix things he’s had 47 years to fix. #PresidentialDebate — Steve Deace (@SteveDeaceShow) September 30, 2020

Moderating is almost always very tough, and even tougher with these two. But I actually don’t mind them just going at it. I know I’m in the minority, but there’s a sort of honesty in it about where we are. https://t.co/o9yTLar3oC — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) September 30, 2020

Trump says 700,000 manufacturing jobs have been added since he became president. That’s wrong. 480,000 manufacturing jobs have been added from Jan. 2017 to February 2020, right before the pandemic took a toll on the economy, as @ddale8 fact-checked. https://t.co/ynft0cHMct — Elias Atienza (@AtienzaElias) September 30, 2020

It’s malpractice to ask Trump about a NYTs story his tax returns and not ask Biden about a story on his son’s business dealings with Russia that printed the same week. Both tertiary issues at best. — JJJ (@Johnny_Joey) September 30, 2020

‘I Guess I’m Debating You, Not Him … I’m Not Surprised’: Trump Slams Chris Wallace Minutes Into First Presidential Debate

President Donald Trump slammed moderator Chris Wallace minutes into Tuesday’s first presidential debate after the Fox News anchor tried to regain control of a discussion. Wallace moderated the first presidential debate Tuesday with Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. Minutes into the debate, the focus turned to Obamacare and Trump began to speak as Wallace tried to ask a question.

Biden Says Amy Coney Barrett Is A ‘Very Fine Person’

2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden said Tuesday that President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett is a very fine person. During the first Presidential debate, Biden was asked about Trump’s decision to appoint a Supreme Court justice before the November election. Biden also broke with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and other Democrats who have refused to meet with Barrett.

Trump went on to address the impact on physical and mental health that has been attributed to lockdowns.

Trump making an important point about the very serious impacts of shutdowns — not just on the economy but on people’s health & well being. — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) September 30, 2020

Trump with a true and salient point on the human effects of the shutdowns – the toll is real. #debate — Scott Jennings + (@ScottJenningsKY) September 30, 2020

Trump and Biden faced questions about the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court, and it quickly spiraled into a discussion about healthcare and Barrett’s previous comments on the Affordable Care Act.

At tonight’s debate, Joe Biden claimed “there’s 100 million people who have pre-existing conditions.” That’s true — a report from one healthcare consulting firm found that 102 million Americans have pre-existing conditions. #Debates2020https://t.co/VmcyhN3ziQ — NPR (@NPR) September 30, 2020

Biden then outright refused to respond to moderator Chris Wallace’s direct question about whether or not he would agree to pack the court or end the filibuster.

Joe Biden again refuses to say whether he’d pack the Supreme Court — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) September 30, 2020

Fox News anchor Chris Wallace — regular host of “Fox News Sunday” — is moderating the event that kicked off at 9 pm ET in Cleveland, Ohio. Over the course of 90 minutes, Wallace was to guide the candidates through conversations on six key topics: “The Trump and Biden Records, The Supreme Court, Covid-19, The Economy, Race and Violence in our Cities, The Integrity of the Election.”

NEW: Chris Wallace, moderator of the first presidential debate, has selected topics for the 9/29 debate – The Trump and Biden Records, The Supreme Court, Covid-19, The Economy, Race and Violence in our Cities, The Integrity of the Election #Debates2020https://t.co/d7Q8iNXWzf — CPD (@debates) September 22, 2020

The second debate is scheduled for October 15 at 9 pm ET.