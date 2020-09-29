Politics

Election 2020: First Presidential Debate Live Blog

This combination of pictures created on March 18, 2019 shows (l-r) US President Donald Trump listens during a meeting on drug trafficking on the Southern Border of the US in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC, March 13, 2019, former US Vice President Joe Biden speaks during the First State Democratic Dinner in Dover, Delaware, on March 16, 2019

(SAUL LOEB,JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Virginia Kruta Associate Editor
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and incumbent Republican President Donald Trump square off in the first of three planned debates Tuesday evening.

WATCH:

Trump Says Biden Had 47 Years To Fix Healthcare And Failed

President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden sparred over healthcare during the first presidential debate Tuesday night, with Trump claiming Biden didn’t do anything to help cover Americans.

“You coulda done it during your 47 year period in government but you didn’t do it ,” Trump said to Biden when asked by Fox News’ moderator Chris Wallace why Trump hadn’t proposed a replacement for Obamacare during his first term. ”

But the moments when moderator Chris Wallace appeared to lose control of the debate gave voters a glimpse of what the candidates really had to say.

‘I Guess I’m Debating You, Not Him … I’m Not Surprised’: Trump Slams Chris Wallace Minutes Into First Presidential Debate

President Donald Trump slammed moderator Chris Wallace minutes into Tuesday’s first presidential debate after the Fox News anchor tried to regain control of a discussion.

Wallace moderated the first presidential debate Tuesday with Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. Minutes into the debate, the focus turned to Obamacare and Trump began to speak as Wallace tried to ask a question.

Biden Says Amy Coney Barrett Is A ‘Very Fine Person’

2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden said Tuesday that President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett is a very fine person.

During the first Presidential debate, Biden was asked about Trump’s decision to appoint a Supreme Court justice before the November election. Biden also broke with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and other Democrats who have refused to meet with Barrett.

Trump went on to address the impact on physical and mental health that has been attributed to lockdowns.

Trump and Biden faced questions about the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court, and it quickly spiraled into a discussion about healthcare and Barrett’s previous comments on the Affordable Care Act.

Biden then outright refused to respond to moderator Chris Wallace’s direct question about whether or not he would agree to pack the court or end the filibuster.

Fox News anchor Chris Wallace — regular host of “Fox News Sunday” — is moderating the event that kicked off at 9 pm ET in Cleveland, Ohio. Over the course of 90 minutes, Wallace was to guide the candidates through conversations on six key topics: “The Trump and Biden Records, The Supreme Court, Covid-19, The Economy, Race and Violence in our Cities, The Integrity of the Election.”

The second debate is scheduled for October 15 at 9 pm ET.