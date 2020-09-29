‘There’s Nothing Smart About You, Joe … You’ve Done Nothing’: Trump Slams Biden Amid COVID-19 Debate

President Donald Trump questioned Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s intelligence during Tuesday’s presidential debate.

Trump and Biden discussed COVID-19 during the first debate and the president alleged that “scientists” would “have the vaccine very soon.” Biden slammed Trump, asking viewers if they “believe for a moment what he is telling you.”

“He panicked or he just looked at the stock market, one of the two, because guess what, a lot of people died,” Biden said. “And a lot more people are going to die unless he gets a lot smarter a lot quicker.”

“Did you use the word ‘smart?’ Trump responded. “S0 you said he went to Delaware State, but you forgot the name of your college. You didn’t go to Delaware State. He graduated either the lowest or almost the lowest in your class. Don’t ever use the word “smart” with me. Don’t ever use that word.”

After Biden sarcastically said “give me a break,” Trump continued his commentary. (RELATED: Trump Administration Sends Millions Of COVID Tests To Governors, Urges Them To Reopen Schools)

“There’s nothing smart about you, Joe” Trump said. “Forty-seven years, you’ve done nothing … If you would’ve had the charge of what I was put through – I had to close the greatest economy in the history of our country and by the way, now it’s being built again.”

Trump and Biden repeatedly clashed during Tuesday’s debate, with moderator Chris Wallace often interrupting to regain control of the evening. COVID-19 was among the topics that would be discussed ahead of Tuesday’s debate.