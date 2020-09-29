The Vikings And Titans Suspend In-Person Activities Because Of Coronavirus

The Minnesota Vikings and Tennessee Titans have suspended activities because of coronavirus.

In a statement tweeted Tuesday morning by Ian Rapoport, the Titans and Vikings announced that both teams have halted “in-person club activities” after eight people in the Tennessee organization tested positive for coronavirus. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Titans played the Vikings this past weekend, which is why Minnesota is also pausing activities. Only three of the eight positives came from players.

A statement from the NFL on the #Titans COVID-19 situation, along with a #Vikings update: pic.twitter.com/6sgYhemxm4 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 29, 2020

Okay, we’ve officially hit our first serious issue within the NFL when it comes to coronavirus. This is without question the biggest coronavirus-related news of the season.

We have not one, but two NFL teams shutting things down because of coronavirus. That’s not a great sign.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tennessee Titans (@titans) on Sep 27, 2020 at 1:41pm PDT

Now, you’re probably going to see a bunch of morons on TV today acting like this is the end of the world. Until we know more, we shouldn’t panic.

Until games actually start getting called off, there’s no reason to panic. Unfortunately, I’m not sure how either team can play this weekend if they don’t practice.

That’s something to be legitimately concerned over.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tennessee Titans (@titans) on Sep 27, 2020 at 2:38pm PDT

Having said that, let’s just keep our fingers crossed that everything is back to normal sooner than later.