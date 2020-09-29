Editorial

The Vikings And Titans Suspend In-Person Activities Because Of Coronavirus

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - SEPTEMBER 27: Kirk Cousins #8 of the Minnesota Vikings gets hit by Jeffery Simmons #98 of the Tennessee Titans in the fourth quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium on September 27, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Tennessee Titans defeated the Minnesota Vikings 31-30.(Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)

(Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
The Minnesota Vikings and Tennessee Titans have suspended activities because of coronavirus.

In a statement tweeted Tuesday morning by Ian Rapoport, the Titans and Vikings announced that both teams have halted “in-person club activities” after eight people in the Tennessee organization tested positive for coronavirus. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Titans played the Vikings this past weekend, which is why Minnesota is also pausing activities. Only three of the eight positives came from players.

Okay, we’ve officially hit our first serious issue within the NFL when it comes to coronavirus. This is without question the biggest coronavirus-related news of the season.

We have not one, but two NFL teams shutting things down because of coronavirus. That’s not a great sign.

 

Now, you’re probably going to see a bunch of morons on TV today acting like this is the end of the world. Until we know more, we shouldn’t panic.

Until games actually start getting called off, there’s no reason to panic. Unfortunately, I’m not sure how either team can play this weekend if they don’t practice.

That’s something to be legitimately concerned over.

 

Having said that, let’s just keep our fingers crossed that everything is back to normal sooner than later.