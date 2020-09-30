Watch Adam Sandler In The Trailer For The New Netflix Movie ‘Hubie Halloween’

A new trailer has dropped for “Hubie Halloween,” and it looks like it might be a solidly entertaining movie.

The plot of the film, according to Netflix’s PR site, is, as follows:

Hubie Dubois (Adam Sandler) thanklessly spends every Halloween making sure the residents of his hometown, Salem, celebrate safely and play by the rules. But this year, an escaped criminal and a mysterious new neighbor have Hubie on high alert. When people start disappearing, it’s up to Hubie to convince the police (Kevin James, Kenan Thompson) and townsfolk that the monsters are real, and only he can stop them.

Judging from the latest trailer, it looks like this might be one of the better films we get this Halloween. Give it a watch below. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

I’ll be honest with you all, I really wasn’t feeling “Hubie Halloween” when I saw the first trailer. It seemed way too childish and silly.

There’s nothing wrong with a comedy Halloween film, but it has to be done correctly. That wasn’t the vibe I felt at first.

However, the latest trailer has me thinking differently. This trailer seems to make “Hubie Halloween” look like a fun and slightly spooky ride with Adam Sandler.

I’m not sure what caused the change in tone, but here we are.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hubie Halloween (@hubiehalloween) on Sep 12, 2020 at 2:34pm PDT

The question now is which trailer is more accurate to the kind of film we’re going to see. Let’s hope it’s the latter because the first one was really bad.

We’ll find out October 7th when it’s released on Netflix! Let us know in the comments if you plan on watching!