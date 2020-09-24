REVIEW: ‘Ratched’ Is An Outstanding Show On Netflix

I finally finished “Ratched” on Netflix, and it was awesome.

Ever since the first preview for the show from Ryan Murphy with Sarah Paulson, I was juiced. After the first couple episodes, I knew this show was going to be a hit. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Granted, the first couple episodes do start slow, but it was clear the groundwork was being laid for an epic season.

After finishing all eight episodes, I can officially say “Ratched” is one hell of a great show, and you should be watching.

Without giving too much away, Paulson plays Nurse Ratched, who is anything but what she appears to be. Ratched infiltrates a mental hospital in an attempt to get close to a prisoner responsible for the murder of multiple priests.

That’s all I’m going to say about the plot. Anything more would give away too much and ruin the show.

What I will say is that I had lofty expectations, and “Ratched” had no problem meeting them. We all know Ryan Murphy pumps out great content.

Look no further than “American Horror Story” for proof of that fact.

“Ratched” is very similar to “AHS” in terms of feel and style. It’s suspenseful, has tons of twists and turns, is incredibly dark and keeps you on the edge of your seat.

Granted, there were a few times I had to look away because it was just too uncomfortable.

We also know there’s already a second season in the works on Netflix, which is great news for fans. Overall, I can’t recommend “Ratched” enough. Give it a shot on Netflix!