Jennifer Aniston Almost Quit Acting 2 Years Ago

Actress Jennifer Aniston has contemplated quitting acting before.

Aniston opened up about the moment during iHeartRadio’s “SmartLess” podcast, according to an article published Tuesday by Yahoo! Entertainment.

“I would have to say the last two years that has crossed my mind, which it never did before,” Aniston said.

Thinking she might quit acting came before she landed her role in “The Morning Show” for Apple TV+. Aniston said she contemplated quitting after she finished an “unprepared project” that “sucked the life out of [her.]” (RELATED: Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston’s Mansion Sells For $32.5 Million)

“I don’t know if this is what interests me,” Aniston remembered thinking.

Aniston does have other passions though.

“Interior design, probably,” Aniston said when asked what she would do instead of acting. “I love it. It’s my happy place. It’s really a happy place for me.”

I would love that for Aniston if it was really going to make her happy, but at the same time I would really like her to not quit acting. She has put out some really great stuff recently, not to mention her infamous role as Rachel Green on “Friends.”

If Aniston continued to star in TV and movies, I would be so happy. However, I’d be willing to watch her succeed in something else as well.