Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Celebrities Team Up To Tell You To Wear A Mask

Actresses Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and other celebrities have taken to social media to encourage everyone to wear a face mask.

The move comes after several states in the U.S. saw a spike in positive COVID-19 cases, according to the Washington Post.

The trend began after fashion designer Tory Burch shared a selfie wearing a mask and challenged other celebrities to do the same.

“I am sure you all are seeing what I am seeing, COVID 19 rates in the USA are rising at a truly scary rate,” Burch captioned her photo. “One thing I know for sure is that there’s a very easy way each of us can help, and that’s to #WearaDamnMask whenever we are in public.”

Aniston shared her selfie and claimed people are “refusing to take the necessary steps to flatten the curve.”

“If you care about human life, please… just #wearadamnmask and encourage those around you to do the same,” Aniston added. (RELATED: Patrick Dempsey Encourages Others To Wear Face Masks With Amazing ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Quote)

Witherspoon noted that wearing a mask is not making a political statement in her post.

“It means you care about people’s health and safety,” Witherspoon wrote in her post. “Be KIND, wear a mask! #wearadamnmask.”

This is how celebrities can contribute during coronavirus. I actually don’t mind the selfies of them wearing masks. At least we know that they are actually paying attention to what is going on right now.

This kind of activism totally beats the weird and super cringe video of them all singing “Imagine” that was posted by Gal Gadot.