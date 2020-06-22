Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow Give Hints About ‘Friends’ Reunion Special

Actresses Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow gave small hints about the “Friends” reunion special.

Aniston and Kudrow gave the hints during an interview with Variety published Monday.

“I will not be Phoebe,” Kudrow said.

“I will not be Rachel, although I kind of am,” Aniston added. “Well, we’re all sort of little fragments of them. Not really. But yeah.”

The only details we’ve been given about the reunion special, which will begin filming after the coronavirus pandemic, is that it will not be scripted.

I’m not sure exactly what to expect for this, but of course I will be watching. I hope we get to see the actors be their characters just a little bit. (RELATED: A ‘Friends’ Reunion Is Actually Happening After Entire Cast Signs Onto Project)

Aniston also revealed that she watches “Friends” bloopers sometimes just like every other obsessed fan does.

“I love stumbling on a ‘Friends’ episode,” Aniston said during the interview. “This one time I was with Courteney [Cox], and we were trying to find something to reference, an old ‘Friends’ thing. And then we stumbled on — there’s bloopers online — and we sat there at the computer like two nerds watching these bloopers laughing at ourselves.”

I could watch “Friends” bloopers for hours. It’s the most wholesome content on the internet.