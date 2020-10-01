Obamas Target Preschoolers With Newest Netflix Series ‘Ada Twist, Scientist’

Barack and Michelle Obama’s production company will target preschoolers with their newest collaboration with an animated series on Netflix.

The Obamas are being paired up with the creator of the hit show “Doc McStuffins” and “Vampirina,” Chris Nee, to create a preschool series called “Ada Twist, Scientist,” per the Hollywood Reporter in a piece published Thursday. (RELATED: Obama-Produced Film Receives Oscar Nomination For Netflix Documentary)

Get ready to meet Ada Twist, she’s a scientist From the one and only @chrisdocnee (creator of Doc McStuffins!) and Higher Ground Productions, this animated series based on the best-selling children’s books comes off the page and onto Netflix in 2021. pic.twitter.com/IopbQD3reJ — Netflix Family (@netflixfamily) October 1, 2020

The series, based of the best-selling book series by author Andrea Beaty and illustrator David Roberts, will center around a young black scientist who will “explore helping people through scientific discovery, collaboration and friendship,” per the report. (RELATED: The Haagen-Dazs Incident Is Not The First Time Michelle Obama Called A Random Shopper Racist)

“I’m thrilled to be partnering with Higher Ground to bring Ada Twist to the screen,” Nee shared. “As a fan of the books I was taken with the diverse characters, striking designs and vital message that science matters. Plus, Ada fulfills my personal need to populate children’s television with strong girls who aren’t afraid to be the smartest kids in the room.”

“Once Kerri Grant came on board to showrun, I knew we had the dream team to bring this special series to life,” Nee added.

According to the report:

Former senior policy adviser at the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy Dr. Knatokie Ford and Alie Ward (The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation with Mo Rocca, Brainchild) will serve as consultants.

The series is green lit for 40, 12-minute episodes and is set to debut globally in 2021 on the streaming site.

“The Higher Ground team was inspired to produce Ada Twist, Scientist by President [Barack] Obama and Mrs. [Michelle] Obama’s enduring commitment to young people, their education, and knowing no bounds or limits to dreams for their future,” Higher Ground’s Tonia Davis and Priya Swaminathan shared in a joint statement about the project.

“Chris [Nee] and Kerri’s [Grant] show will ignite kids’ imaginations. This is exactly the type of show Higher Ground was founded to create — powerful, meaningful storytelling for the whole family,” the statement added.

In addition to the animated Ada Twist, the show will also include real scientists.