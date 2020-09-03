Michelle Obama Gives Odd Dating Advice Using LeBron James Analogy

Former first lady Michelle Obama gave out some LeBron James-themed advice about dating and marriage.

Michelle and guest Conan O’Brien discussed how you should go about picking a romantic partner “like you would picking your basketball team,” during Wednesday’s episode of “The Michelle Obama Podcast.”

“Because if you’re looking at a team, the people you want to win with, then number one you want everybody on your team to be strong,” Michelle explained during the podcast. “You don’t want any weak links, you don’t want somebody that you can dominate, you don’t want somebody who’s kind of a loser, right. And also, if you’re on a team, you’ve got to be able to do everything, especially in basketball, it’s like, you would never pick somebody that says, ‘I only dribble. I don’t shoot, I don’t defend, I just dribble.'” (RELATED: The Haagen-Dazs Incident Is Not The First Time Michelle Obama Called A Random Shopper Racist)

“If we looked at marriage as a real team, you want your teammate to be a winner,” she continued. “You want LeBron, you know?”

“Now you’ve got me thinking about marrying LeBron,” O’Brien responded. “This is taking a turn.”

I get what she’s saying, but it’s kind of weird to be thinking about James while you’re trying to figure out who you want to spend the rest of your life with. It is true that you do want to pick a winner, but there had to be a better analogy out there.

I’d still take this advice though.