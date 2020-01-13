Obama-Produced Film Receives Oscar Nomination For Netflix Documentary

A film produced by former President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama’s production company was nominated for an Oscar Monday.

The Obamas’ Higher Ground Productions produced their first film ever in 2019 titled “American Factory,” about a Chinese company that oversees a former General Motor plant. (RELATED: Dem Congressman Joe Cunningham’s Wife Outraged Obamacare Won’t Cover Couple’s Marriage Counseling)

“Glad to see American Factory’s Oscar nod for Best Documentary. It’s the kind of story we don’t see often enough and it’s exactly what Michelle and I hope to achieve with Higher Ground,” the 44th president tweeted Monday. “Congrats to the incredible filmmakers and entire team!”

