Ivanka Makes Surprise Visit At Candy Factory In North Carolina

Ivanka Trump got everyone’s attention when she made a surprise visit Thursday to a candy factory during her travels in the state of North Carolina.

“Surprise,” Carolina Hurley tweeted out, along with several pictures of the first daughter‘s visit. “@IvankaTrump stops by Cherub’s Cafe, Cotton Candy Factory [and] Bliss Gallery in Belmont NC.” (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

“These establishments, owned by Holy Angels, provide meaningful employment for the differently able,” she added.

“White House Senior Adviser Ivanka Trump spins cotton candy as she tours the Cotton Candy Factory while campaigning for President Donald Trump, in Belmont, North Carolina, on Thursday,” photographer Al Drago tweeted. (RELATED: Melania Stuns In Pale-Pink Dress At Reception During UN General Assembly [PHOTOS])

Ahead of the stop, Ivanka tweeted that she was in the “Tar Heel State.”

“Good Morning North Carolina !!” the first daughter wrote. “Great to be back in the Tar Heel State campaigning for @realDonaldTrump!”

On Wednesday, the advisor to President Donald Trump was in the state of Florida while on the campaign trail for the president’s reelection.

“Great to be back in Orlando, FL campaigning for @realdonaldtrump!” the first daughter captioned her post about the trip, along with a couple of pictures.