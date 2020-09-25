Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Mocha Top And White Pants Combo During Trip To MN

Ivanka Trump definitely turned heads Friday when she stepped out in a gorgeous top and pants combo during her trip to Winona and Rochester, Minnesota.

The first daughter looked just as striking as ever in the mocha-colored top that she paired with a great pair of white pants during several stops in the state while on the campaign trail for President Donald Trump’s reelection. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

She completed the great look with loose hair, a vanilla-colored trench coat and taupe high heels.

To say she looked perfect would be a serious understatement.

“Campaigning in Winona, Minnesota today,” the first daughter captioned her post on Instagram, along with several snaps from the day. “A city of innovation with an entrepreneurial spirit.” (RELATED: Melania Stuns In Pale-Pink Dress At Reception During UN General Assembly [PHOTOS])

“@realDonaldTrump’s historic USMCA trade deal is bringing jobs [and] opportunities back to the Minnesotan’s I met today at DCM Tech,” she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Sep 25, 2020 at 12:17pm PDT

Ivanka‘s fashion sense is always on point as has been noted numerous times before. Most recently, the first daughter wowed when she showed up wearing a beautiful white top and floral skirt during a trip to North Carolina.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Sep 14, 2020 at 11:53am PDT

