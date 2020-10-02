Here’s How Celebrities Are Reacting To President Trump’s Positive COVID-19 Test

Celebrities had mixed reactions Friday after President Donald Trump announced that he and wife Melania Trump had tested positive for COVID-19.

Trump first announced on Twitter that the couple would be quarantining due to Senior White House Advisor Hope Hicks testing positive. He released the results of his coronavirus test shortly after the announcement.

“Frozen” actor Josh Gad called the night “surreal” after Trump’s announcement hit Twitter.

“Tonight is strange and surreal as it pretty much mirrors every other night of 2020,” Gad tweeted.

Gad went on to encourage his followers to wear masks and practice social distancing.

“Bottom line: wear masks, get tested, stay six feet apart and remember that this virus can effect every one of us from the most powerful to the least,” he added. “The one thing we have right now is science.”

Bette Midler first tweeted after the news of Hicks testing positive hit the public. She suggested the timing was interesting considering how close we are to the 2020 election.

“Just learned that Hope Hicks tested positive for Covid,” Midler tweeted. “Timing’s so interesting. I guess Trump’s quarantining will mean no rallies, and no more debates. Convenient. It’s awful to always think the worst, but after four years of relentless lying? Can’t be helped. No trust left.”

Midler tweeted again Friday morning after finding out the news of Trump testing positive.

“Gee, woke up this morning to learn Donald and Melania have tested positive for Covid-19,” she said. “How can a HOAX infect anyone? That’s a new one on me. I’m sure he’s taking the Clorox cocktail, but it’s so unpleasant. Thoughts and prayers.”

Director Rob Reiner seemed to react to the news by tweeting, “that damn hoax.”

He later claimed America was in a “national security crisis.”

“This is a National Security Crisis,” Reiner tweeted. “We have a White House that has little to no credibility in telling the truth. We are in the midst of a deadly pandemic. Who can we trust? The American people can handle the truth.”

Some celebrities made jokes. Comedian Whitney Cummings commented on the fact that both Melania and Trump tested positive for the virus.

“I don’t get how Melania got it – she’s been social distancing from trump since they got married,” Cummings wrote.

Cummings also tweeted, “Of course Trump didn’t know he had covid he never had taste in the first place?” (RELATED: President Trump, Melania Test Positive For COVID-19)

Some celebrities viewed Trump as testing positive as a potential wake-up call for his supporters and hoped the virus would make Trump “care.”

“I hope this changes the discourse around this virus among the people who follow him and don’t give a damn,” DuVernay tweeted. “And in turn, who damn the rest of us. People have lost their lives. Their loved ones. And this man has never taken it seriously. Never shown care, concern. Maybe now. Maybe.”

“Star Wars” actor Mark Hamill agreed as he tweeted his thoughts after quote tweeting a video of the President claiming the virus “affects virtually nobody.” The coronavirus has claimed over 200,000 U.S. lives, according to data presented at the time of publishing by Johns Hopkins University.

“If anything positive can come him testing positive, it would be his followers reevaluating their opinions,” Hamill said. “If they will now accept a lockdown, social distancing & mandatory mask-wearing, we could crush the virus like we should have from the start. #ButIAlsoBelieveInTheToothFairy.”

Piers Morgan seemingly went after the people wishing horrible things on the President.

“Interesting to see those who’ve spent the last few years screaming that Trump’s an uncaring, heartless empathy-devoid b*stard now spewing their gleeful joy that he & his wife have a deadly virus,” Morgan tweeted. “They’re no better than the man they loathe.”

Comedian Paul F. Tompkins reminded everyone that wishing death on someone is “petty” and “small,” but did claim that Trump getting the virus was “objectively funny.”

Wishing harm, sickness or death on someone, even a bad person, is petty & small. BUT: it is genuinely & extremely funny that Trump got COVID. It’s objectively funny. He downplayed it & mishandled it & thousands of people died. Now he has it. It’s funny! — Paul F. Tompkins (@PFTompkins) October 2, 2020

“Wishing harm, sickness or death on someone, even a bad person, is petty & small,” the Tompkins tweeted. “BUT: it is genuinely & extremely funny that Trump got COVID. It’s objectively funny. He downplayed it & mishandled it & thousands of people died. Now he has it. It’s funny!”