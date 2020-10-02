Sam Darnold Rips Off 46-Yard Touchdown Run Against The Broncos

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold had an incredibly impressive touchdown run Thursday night during a loss to the Broncos.

During the first quarter, the young NFL passer ripped off an absurd 46-yard touchdown run to take an early lead.

Watch his impressive display of athleticism below.

The Jets might have eventually lost the game to the Broncos, but that run from Darnold is still the best moment from the game.

The Broncos had no idea what was coming when he tucked it and ran. It’s almost like the defenders kept thinking he’d slide.

Clearly, the former USC star had very different plans.

One positive stat: Sam Darnold set the Jets franchise record for rushing yards in a single game by a QB (84). Incredibly, that’s only 3 yard shy of Le’Veon Bell’s best game as a Jet. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) October 2, 2020

The Jets are 0-4 at the moment and are in a race with the Giants to see who can get the first pick in the draft.

If the Jets end up drafting Trevor Lawrence, then Darnold’s time with the team will be over by this summer. Even if that happens, his run from Thursday night will go down as one of the most impressive from a quarterback in a long time.

Props to him for putting on a show.