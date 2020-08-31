Le’Veon Bell Makes Impressive Catch During Training Camp

New York Jets star Le’Veon Bell made an awesome catch during a Sunday practice.

The team tweeted a video of Sam Darnold throwing an absolute dart to the talented running back, who was blanketed in coverage.

Somehow, Bell was able to haul in the catch. Watch the awesome video below.

I’m honestly not sure who had the more impressive performance in this video. Darnold’s pass was directly on the money.

The young NFL passer couldn’t have been more accurate if he tried. He threaded the needle into a very tight window.

At the same time, Bell brought that ball in for a touchdown while being ridden by a defender. How many running backs in the NFL could have made that catch?

I’m guessing not very many at all.

Bell and the Jets had a disappointing 2019 campaign, but it seems like things are looking up in 2020. If Darnold and his star RB are rolling like this, then they’re going to be a damn tough team to stop.