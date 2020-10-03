Sen. Thom Tillis Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Republican North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis said Friday he has tested positive for coronavirus.

Tillis was at the White House last Saturday for President Donald Trump’s announcement of his Supreme Court pick and met with Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett on Wednesday in the Capitol. Tillis said he will now be working from home and isolating for 10 days.

“Over the last few months, I’ve been routinely tested for COVID-19, including testing negative last Saturday, but tonight my rapid antigen test came back positive,” Tillis said in a statement. “I will be following the recommendations of my doctor and will be self-isolating at home for 10 days and notifying those I’ve been in close contact with,” Tillis continued.

Republican Utah Sen. Mike Lee was the first U.S. Senator present at the White House last Saturday for the Supreme Court nomination to test positive for coronavirus, announcing earlier Friday that he would be heading home to recover. (RELATED: Republican Sen. Mike Lee Tests Positive For Coronavirus)

News broke early Friday morning that Trump tested positive for coronavirus. First Lady Melania Trump also tested positive.

The president is currently being treated at Walter Reed hospital.