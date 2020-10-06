REPORT: Titans Have Had 2 Consecutive Days Of All Negative Coronavirus Tests, Game Against The Bills Is Proceeding As Scheduled

The Tennessee Titans are reportedly preparing to play the Bills this weekend.

According to Dianna Russini, the Titans have now had two straight days of all negative coronavirus tests, and the game against Buffalo “in Nashville is as scheduled.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Tennessee previously had their game against the Steelers postponed.

Day 2 of all negative test results for the #Titans per sources. This means the team can get back to practice at the facility on Wednesday and the game against the Buffalo #Bills in Nashville is as scheduled. Great news for everyone. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) October 6, 2020

This is great news, and it’s further proof that I was correct when I told people to not panic about a single game needing to be pushed later into the season.

So many people in the media wanted to panic when the game against the Steelers didn’t happen as planned. I told people to relax, and turned out to be 100% correct.

Now, the game against the Bills this upcoming Sunday is proceeding as planned after it appears the Titans have won the battle against coronavirus.

Going forward, Tennessee has to just make sure to not repeat any mistakes that allowed the outbreak to happen.

There’s no need to freak out. As I’ve said many times, everything will be just fine.