Editorial

REPORT: Titans Have Had 2 Consecutive Days Of All Negative Coronavirus Tests, Game Against The Bills Is Proceeding As Scheduled

Sep 27, 2020; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) drops back to pass in the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

The Tennessee Titans are reportedly preparing to play the Bills this weekend.

According to Dianna Russini, the Titans have now had two straight days of all negative coronavirus tests, and the game against Buffalo “in Nashville is as scheduled.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Tennessee previously had their game against the Steelers postponed.

This is great news, and it’s further proof that I was correct when I told people to not panic about a single game needing to be pushed later into the season.

So many people in the media wanted to panic when the game against the Steelers didn’t happen as planned. I told people to relax, and turned out to be 100% correct.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tennessee Titans (@titans) on

Now, the game against the Bills this upcoming Sunday is proceeding as planned after it appears the Titans have won the battle against coronavirus.

Going forward, Tennessee has to just make sure to not repeat any mistakes that allowed the outbreak to happen.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tennessee Titans (@titans) on

There’s no need to freak out. As I’ve said many times, everything will be just fine.