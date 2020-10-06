White House Doctor Says Trump ‘Reports No Symptoms’

President Donald Trump reports that he has no symptoms of coronavirus, White House Physician Sean Conley said in a Tuesday statement.

Conley’s announcement comes on Trump’s first full day back in the White House following a 3-day stint at Walter Reed hospital over the weekend, where he was treated for coronavirus. Trump first announced that he and First Lady Melania Trump had tested positive at 1 a.m. on Friday.

“This morning the President’s team of physicians met with him in the Residence,” Conley wrote in a statement. “He had a restful first night at home, and today he reports no symptoms. Vital signs and physical exam remain stable, with an ambulatory oxygen saturation level of 95-97%. Overall he continues to do extremely well, I will provide updates as we know more.” (RELATED: Amy Coney Barrett To Joe Biden — Here’s Every Politician, Aide And Supporter We Know Trump And Hope Hicks Met With Last Week)

The statement came hours after Trump expressed that he is ready and willing to participate in the second scheduled presidential debate with Vice President Joe Biden, which is scheduled for October 15 in Miami, Florida. CDC Guidelines recommend 15 days of quarantine for coronavirus. Trump first announced his infection on October 1, which would place the debate on the threshold.

I am looking forward to the debate on the evening of Thursday, October 15th in Miami. It will be great! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 6, 2020

It is unclear whether Biden’s campaign would agree to have Trump stand feet away from its candidate for an extended period so soon after contracting the virus.

White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah also said she anticipates that Trump will address the nation “at some point” on Tuesday, though no solid plans have been announced.