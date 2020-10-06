President Trump Says He’s Ready And Willing For Next In-Person Debate Against Biden

President Donald Trump says he is ready and willing to debate Vice President Joe Biden in Miami in the second presidential debate, he said Tuesday on Twitter.

Trump’s statement comes on the first day he is back in the White House following a 3-day stay at Walter Reed hospital where he was treated for coronavirus. While Trump says he is feeling well, his doctors say he is not entirely out of the woods. CDC Guidelines recommend 15 days of quarantine before returning to normal life after contracting COVID-19. Trump contracted the virus on Oct. 1, which would place the debate on the threshold of quarantine.

I am looking forward to the debate on the evening of Thursday, October 15th in Miami. It will be great! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 6, 2020

Given the circumstances, it is unclear whether Biden’s campaign would agree to an in-person debate with the former vice president candidate standing just feet away from Trump. (RELATED: RNC Chairwoman Says Debate Rules Should Remain The Same As Debate Commission Announces ‘Additional Structure’)

Trump contracted COVID-19 sometime on Thursday of last week. He officially announced receiving a positive test result at 1 a.m. on Friday. Trump traveled to Walter Reed on Friday afternoon, where he was treated by a team of nine world-class doctors with steroids, Remdesivir, and a cocktail of coronavirus treatment drugs.

Trump still has coronavirus and is continuing his treatment at the White House. He is reportedly considering addressing the nation on Tuesday.