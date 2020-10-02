Amy Coney Barrett To Joe Biden — Here’s Every Politician, Aide And Supporter We Know Trump And Hope Hicks Met With This Week

President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and Hope Hicks, a top aide to the president, have all tested positive for coronavirus following a packed week of governing and campaigning.

White House officials have said they are currently conducting contact tracing and have not released names of any additional confirmed positive cases.

It remains unknown when Hicks and the Trumps contracted the virus. Hicks reportedly first experienced symptoms Wednesday evening during Trump’s campaign rally in Duluth, Minnesota. (RELATED: President Trump, Melania Test Positive For COVID-19)

Trump conducted debate preparation with top aides and met with Judge Amy Coney Barrett at the White House on Monday and Tuesday, according to The New York Times. He shared the debate stage Tuesday evening with former Vice President Joe Biden. The pair did not wear masks during the televised event, but remained socially distant throughout the evening. Fox News’ Chris Wallace, who moderated the debate, and Dr. Jill Biden were also present in the room at one point in time. CNN reports that the Bidens are expected to be tested Friday.

New: In light of the president’s positive test, former Vice President Joe Biden is expected to get tested for coronavirus this morning, a source familiar with his plans tells @jamiegangel — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) October 2, 2020

Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos and Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar joined him in the Rose Garden on Monday to discuss the federal government’s plan to ship 150 million rapid coronavirus tests to all 50 states and select at-risk communities.

Bloomberg News’ Saleha Mohsin reported Friday morning that Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin met with Trump Wednesday morning at the White House ahead of his planned negotiations with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on a coronavirus stimulus package.

The president also campaigned in Washington, DC, Minnesota, and New Jersey during the week, holding both public events and meeting with scores of supporters behind closed doors.

He was joined on Air Force One by a number of top administration and campaign officials for flights to Minnesota and Ohio for the debate.

Hicks has also worked in close proximity to a number of senior administration officials all week. She joined a number of top administration officials, campaign surrogates and high profile supporters for flights on Air Force One to Minnesota and Ohio for the debate.

The full list of people that Hicks met with so far, according to MSNBC, includes Ohio Republican Rep. Jim Jordan, national security adviser Rob O’Brien, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, White House press assistant Gaby Hurt, White House digital director Dan Scavino, senior advisor to the president Stephen Miller, counselor to the president Derek Lyons, campaign manager Bill Stepien, campaign senior adviser Jason Miller, Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, Donald Trump Jr., Kimberly Guilfoyle, Eric Trump, Lara Trump, and Tiffany Trump.

O’Brien and Guilfoyle both previously tested positive for coronavirus over the summer.

… here’s everyone hope hicks has traveled with recently. pic.twitter.com/R4cUKcSObW — fake nick ramsey @ (@nick_ramsey) October 2, 2020

This is a developing story and will be updated when new information becomes available.