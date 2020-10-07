Charles Barkley Says He Lost $100,000 On The Patriots Beating The Falcons In The Super Bowl

Charles Barkley lost a bunch of money when the Patriots beat the Falcons in Super Bowl LI.

During a Wednesday interview with Dan Patrick, Barkley revealed that he bet $100,000 on the Falcons to win, and thought it was money in the bank when Atlanta jumped out to a 28-3 lead. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

As we all know, the Patriots pulled off an insane comeback and won the game. Watch Sir Charles break it all down below.

Charles Barkley lost $100,000 when the Falcons lost their 28-3 lead to the Patriots in Super Bowl LI. pic.twitter.com/1dDBxqolcf — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) October 7, 2020

Losing when gambling is never fun. Losing on a big comeback is even worse. Losing $100,000 on a 25-point comeback might be the all-time worst gambling experience.

I remember exactly where I was when that game happened. We all thought it was a done deal. We all thought a 28-3 lead in the NFL was insurmountable.

Then, James White came out of nowhere, and absolutely torched the Falcons as he led the Patriots to arguably the greatest comeback in NFL history.

White’s impressive play and touchdowns cost Charles Barkley a quick $100,000. That’s a ton of money, and I don’t care who you are.

Next time, Barkley should learn to never bet against Bill Belichick and his guys. It’s as simple as that.