Sooners Watched Clips Of The Patriots Down 28-3 In The Super Bowl Prior To Comeback Against Baylor

Oklahoma players apparently watched some video of the legendary Patriots comeback in the Super Bowl prior to doing the same against Baylor.

According to The Norman Transcript, cornerback Parnell Motley said that the team was shown clips from the Patriots/Falcons Super Bowl when New England was down 28-3 before eventually winning. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Sooners were down 28-3 as well at one point during the game, and then finally got things cooking as Jalen Hurts led an unreal comeback.

It’s almost hard to believe this is a real situation. Who ever would have guessed Oklahoma would ever be down by 25 to the Bears? I know some people thought Baylor would win, but up by 25 at one point? Nobody in hell thought that was going to happen.

Once it did happen, the fact Oklahoma fought back to win the game is simply absurd. Now, the fact they were shown clips from the Patriots comeback makes this whole situation unbelievable.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oklahoma Football (@ou_football) on Nov 16, 2019 at 8:12pm PST

There’s no doubt both of these comebacks will go down as two of the greatest in the history of the sport. The Patriots won a ring after clawing back from being 25 down, and the Sooners kept their playoff and Big 12 title hopes alive by doing the same.

Now, the two comebacks will forever be tied together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oklahoma Football (@ou_football) on Nov 17, 2019 at 10:09am PST

This is a perfect example of why sports can be so damn cool. Props to both teams for pulling off unreal comebacks and cementing themselves into history.

