Kamala Harris Avoids Outlining Biden, Harris COVID Strategy

Democratic California Sen. Kamala Harris avoided outlining her strategy for combatting the coronavirus pandemic Wednesday night at the vice presidential debates.

Moderator Susan Page asked Harris to detail what 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden’s administration would do in “January and February that a Trump administration wouldn’t do.”

“The coronavirus is not under control,” Page told Harris. (RELATED: Chuck Schumer Pushes Debunked Trump Coronavirus ‘Hoax’ Claim On MSNBC – With No Pushback)

“Would you impose new lockdowns for businesses and schools in hotspots, a federal mandate to wear a mask,” the moderator asked.

“The American people have witnessed what is the greatest failure of any presidential administration in the history of our country,” Harris responded.

“And here are the facts: 210,000 dead people in our country in just the past few months. One in five businesses closed. We are looking at front line workers who have been treated like sacrificial workers. We are looking at over 30 million people who in the last several months had to file for unemployment.”

Harris said that President Donald Trump and Pence knew about the “nature of this pandemic” at the outset.

“They knew what was happening and they didn’t tell you,” she said.

“Can you imagine, if you knew on January 28, as opposed to March 13, what they knew, what you might have done to prepare? They knew, and they covered it up. The president said it was a hoax. They minimized the seriousness of it.”

The vice presidential candidate said that “in spite of all that, today they still don’t have a plan.” (RELATED: People Keep Repeating The Debunked Claim That Trump Called Coronavirus A ‘Hoax’)

“Well, Joe Biden does,” she said. “Our plan is about what we need to do around a national strategy for contact tracing, for testing, for administration of the vaccine and making sure that it will be free for all.”

“That is the plan that Joe Biden has and that I have, knowing that we have to get a hold on what has been going on and we need to face our country, and Joe Biden is the best leader to do that, and frankly, this administration has forfeited their right to reelection based on this,” Harris concluded.

WATCH:

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.