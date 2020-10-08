1 Dead, 3 Wounded In Shooting At Alleged Brooklyn Gambling Den: Report

One man died and three others sustained injuries in a shooting at an alleged gambling den in Brooklyn, New York on Wednesday night, a New York Police Department Spokesperson told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

The incident occurred when a fight broke out on the ground floor of a deteriorated building after 10 p.m., police said, according to the New York Post. A 30-year-old man was shot in the chest and died, while three other men aged 31, 31, and 44 were shot but are in stable condition after being hospitalized, NYPD Spokesperson Detective Denise Moroney told the DCNF.

Investigators presume the shooting was gambling related, the Post reported. The incident occurred at a dilapidated brick building on Hegman Ave. in the Brownsville neighborhood of Brooklyn, according to the Post.

A 50-year-old neighbor to the building who identified himself as a gambler said the site is a well-known place people go to gamble in the neighborhood, the Post reported.

“They always gambling inside,” the man said, according to the Post. “Day and night, they be gambling — dice, they play poker and the Cee-lo.” (RELATED: 6-Year-Old, 4 Others Reportedly Shot At Celebration In New York City, Police Say)

He said that bets inside range from a few dollars to thousands, the Post reported. “Friday and Saturday night you can’t even walk inside it’s so crowded,” the man added.

No arrests have been made and no suspects have been identified, Moroney told the DCNF.

