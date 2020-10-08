Bobby Bowden Hospitalized Because Of Coronavirus

Legendary football coach Bobby Bowden has been hospitalized.

The retired Florida State football coach was recently diagnosed with coronavirus, and he’s now in the hospital in Tallahassee. His wife Ann told the Tallahassee Democrat that he was admitted to the hospital Tuesday because of fatigue. Despite being in the hospital, Ann remains optimistic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“I feel sure he’s going to be OK…I am very positive. I am not an alarmist. He hasn’t been getting around much at all due to his leg; it has been pretty painful. He sleeps much of the day,” Ann explained.

Coach Bobby Bowden, 90,has tested positive for COVID-19. Just talked to coach and OK’d me to share. Says he feels good, and sounds good. Getting retested today. Tested positive following recent release from hospital for leg infection. Look for my story — Jim Henry (@JimHenryTALLY) October 5, 2020

The last thing this world needs right now is for Bobby Bowden to have serious coronavirus issues. We’re talking about an all-time football coach and great man.

However, he’s also 90, and that’s not an age you want to be fighting coronavirus at. Not at all.

Luckily, it sounds like he’s going to be just fine in the hospital. If he can win on the football field, then he can beat the virus.

Plus, his wife is optimistic, and that should be more than enough reason for the rest of us to also remain optimistic.

Get well soon, Coach Bowden! Everyone is pulling for you!