Editorial

NFL TV Ratings Are Down About 10% Through Week 4 Compared To 2019

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 04: Mario Edwards #97, Akiem Hicks #96, Bilal Nichols #98, Brent Urban #92 and Roy Robertson-Harris #95 of the Chicago Bears take a knee during the national anthem before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Soldier Field on October 04, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

(Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
NFL ratings have declined through the first four weeks of the season.

According to Sports Business Journal, viewership on average is down roughly 10% from 2019. Through the first four weeks of the 2020 season, the NFL is averaging 14.6 million viewers across networks carrying games. That number was 16.3 million at this time last season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

SBJ cited the election and a crowded sports schedule as possible explanations for why the numbers have dipped.

I’ll be the first person to admit that there are probably several reasons as to why the NFL’s ratings are down. Could the crowded schedule be part of it? Sure. Could the election impact the numbers? It’s more than possible. It’s worth noting that in 2016 when there was a similar dip during the election, it was probably not because of the election.

That’s when Colin Kaepernick started his incredibly stupid national anthem protest.

Having said that, I’ll be the first person to say that the league getting political is insanely stupid. The average NFL fan doesn’t want to be lectured by millionaire athletes, and we don’t want the sport to become a debate about the anthem.

That’s a lesson the NBA and Adam Silver have learned in the harshest way possible with their TV ratings, and Silver even said the political messages are going to likely be gone starting next season.

People want to watch football. We want to support our teams and enjoy a great Sunday with a few drinks and good food.

We don’t want to have political ideologies slammed down our throats.

Hopefully, the NFL finds a way to bounce back in a big way. We love football. We just hate the sport becoming politicized.