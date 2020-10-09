‘Bernie Sanders Is The Oracle’: Sen. John Kennedy Says Biden Is The Nominee, But Sanders Is Leading The Party

Republican Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy said Friday that Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders was the one who was really driving the Democratic Party.

Kennedy made an appearance on “America’s Newsroom” and claimed that Sanders was “the oracle” steering the party in spite of the fact that former Vice President Joe Biden was their presidential nominee. (RELATED: ‘They Will Beat The Crap Out Of America’: John Kennedy Says Pelosi, Other Elites ‘Can Strut Sitting Down’)

WATCH:

Anchor Sandra Smith began by referencing Biden’s continued refusal to address the question of whether he and his running mate, Democratic California Sen. Kamala Harris, would consider adding seats to the Supreme Court.

“Senator, ‘You’ll know my opinion on court packing when the election is over,'” Smith quoted, adding, “So you have to elect Joe Biden to find out what his intentions are with the Supreme Court … What is your response to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris continuing to dodge that question?”

“Let me tell you what I think is obvious to the American people,” Kennedy replied. “Mr. Biden is a tool. Bernie Sanders is the oracle. Mr. Biden is the nominee, but Senator Sanders is the head of the party.”

Kennedy went on to say that he believed Biden had promised Sanders that he would pack the court, but was avoiding a public statement because he knew that it wouldn’t play well.

“So Mr. Biden has adopted this ‘if I told you what I’m going to do I’d have to kill you,'” Kennedy continued. “Why is he doing it? Because he can. Many members of the press are letting him get away with it. Contrast this to 1992, the way the press treated Bill Clinton. Remember when Bill Clinton was asked about marijuana and he said, ‘Well, I puffed but I didn’t inhale.’ The media chewed him up, spit him out and stepped on him for trying to have it both ways. But they let Mr. Biden have a pass.”

Vice President Mike Pence challenged Harris on the subject of court-packing during Wednesday night’s debate, and instead of answering the question directly, Harris gave an impromptu “history lesson” that included a fabricated quote from President Abraham Lincoln. (RELATED: Kamala Harris Fabricated ‘Honest Abe’ Quote In History Lesson On Supreme Court Vacancies)

Biden has said several times that he would not answer the question until after he was elected.