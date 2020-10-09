Billy Ray Cyrus Sends Get Well Message To Melania, Thanks Her For Work On Suicide Prevention

Musician Billy Ray Cyrus had kind words for first lady Melania Trump on Thursday.

Cyrus wished the first lady well after she was diagnosed with coronavirus in a tweet shared to his personal Twitter account.

Hope you are feeling better @FLOTUS. This photo was almost exactly a year ago. Thank you again for the compassion and time you shared with Channing’s Dad and his bother. #BeBest #SuicidePrevention pic.twitter.com/6mAU2Ckd50 — Billy Ray Cyrus (@billyraycyrus) October 8, 2020



“Hope you are feeling better @FLOTUS,” Cyrus tweeted. “This photo was almost exactly a year ago. Thank you again for the compassion and time you shared with Channing’s Dad and his bother.#BeBest #SuicidePrevention.”

Cyrus later explained his post in statement on his Twitter account. (RELATED: Melania Trump Meets With Billy Ray Cyrus As Part Of Her Be Best Initiative)

#VOTE a very powerful 4 letter word. Here is my statement regarding today’s post. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/R9LsqjP08g — Billy Ray Cyrus (@billyraycyrus) October 9, 2020



“The picture I posted with Melania was not an endorsement, but a reflection on a special moment I had human to human with her over a heartbreaking story about a young teenage boy who killed himself after being bullied,” Cyrus wrote. “The first lady met with me and his grieving father to talk about how we can help fix this problem.”

Cyrus went on to explain his voting history.

“All of this leads me to the point that I am not currently telling you who to vote for, nor will I ever tell you to vote for,” he added. “But I AM telling you that your vote matters and it is to be cherished.”

“I felt the need to explain my background and make it clear; I am not endorsing anybody,” Cyrus said.