Melania Trump Meets With Superstar Billy Ray Cyrus As Part Of Her Be Best Initiative

Melania Trump definitely got everyone’s attention Tuesday when she posted a couple of pictures of a meeting she had with superstar Billy Ray Cyrus at the White House.

The first lady looked just as striking as ever in the photo showing her wearing a gorgeous charcoal grey pantsuit and white top of her meeting with the 58-year-old "Old Town Road" hitmaker during a meeting as part of her Be Best initiative.

She captioned the post, "Highlighting online safety is one of my #BeBest priorities. Yesterday, @billyraycyrus introduced me to the Smith family to hear about the tragic loss of their loved one from cyberbullying."

"Teaching positive online behaviors can ensure a safer future for our children," FLOTUS added.

Taking a glance on social media and through the father of Miley Cyrus’ Twitter account and Instagram, we found no other information about the meeting or how the gathering with the first lady came about.

As previously reported, Melania first launched her initiative in the spring of 2018. Since that time, she’s traveled the country to promote her initiative that is designed to help kids become “happy and productive adults who contribute positively to society and to their global communities.”