Los Angeles Lakers Event In China Canceled Amid Trouble Between The League And Government

A Los Angeles Lakers event that was supposed to take place in China on Wednesday isn’t going to happen.

ESPN reported the following Wednesday:

The NBA Cares event in Shanghai involving the Los Angeles Lakers was canceled Wednesday just hours before it was scheduled to begin, adding to the fallout from a recent tweet by Rockets GM Daryl Morey that showed support for anti-government protesters in Hong Kong. The NBA would only say that calling off the event, which was supposed to benefit the Special Olympics, was not its decision. A fan event that was scheduled for Wednesday was also canceled.

This situation with China is spiraling out of control, and something has to be done. It’s time for Adam Silver to tell the Nets and Lakers to get on the plane and go home.

The Chinese have turned their backs on the NBA because the Houston Rockets general manager had the audacity to tweet support for the protests in Hong Kong. (RELATED: ‘South Park’ Effectively Banned In China After Critical Episode ‘Band In China‘)

Ever since, the NBA has bowed down to the Chinese, but that hasn’t stopped the communist dictatorship from trying to cut and run from the basketball league.

Now, the Lakers won’t be having an event in the country.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Los Angeles Lakers (@lakers) on Oct 5, 2019 at 7:06pm PDT

The Lakers and Nets are currently scheduled to play two games in the communist country in the coming days. It’s time for Silver to pull the plug on that.

If the Chinese government is this outraged about a GM voicing support for protesters pushing for freedom, then they don’t deserve to have NBA games in their country.

It’s that simple. The way this whole situation has been handled has been horrific, and it’s time for something to be done.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Los Angeles Lakers (@lakers) on Oct 5, 2019 at 5:36pm PDT

If the Chinese want to get into a standoff over freedom and free speech, then I welcome the fight. Last time I checked, this is America.

If you don’t want to play ball with us, then that’s on you.