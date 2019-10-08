China Cancels Broadcast Of Two NBA Preseason Games, State TV ‘Strongly Dissatisfied’ With Freedom Of Expression

Two NBA preseason games taking place in China will no longer be broadcast in the communist country, and state television has now taken aim at freedom of expression.

According to ESPN early Tuesday morning, two games between the Nets and Lakers taking place in China will no longer be aired on state TV. The move comes after Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey tweeted his support of Hong Kong protesters, and NBA commissioner Adam Silver said “we are not apologizing for Daryl exercising his freedom of expression.” Silver’s latest comments show that he grew a bit of a spine after initially bending the knee to the Chinese. (RELATED: ‘South Park’ Mocks The NBA With Apology To China After Being Banned)

That was apparently enough to get upcoming preseason games banned from TV in the country.

“We’re strongly dissatisfied and oppose Adam Silver’s claim to support Morey’s right to freedom of expression,” Chinese state broadcaster CCTV said in response to Silver and to the broadcast of the games being canceled, according to the same ESPN report.

What a laughable situation. It’s heartbreaking to learn the Chinese don’t like our “right to freedom of expression.”

What a shame! I guess we should just shed the Constitution.

It was already dumb enough when the Chinese were complaining about Morey simply tweeting his support for the pursuit of freedom in Hong Kong.

Now, China, a country with a terrible record on human rights, wants to let us know the fact we’re allowed to talk openly offends them.

Below is a live look at my message to the communist dictatorship over there.

Silver should just pull the games out of China. The NBA is already taking some serious heat after bowing down to China early on.

They might as well earn some credibility back by holding the line against China and everybody else who wants to trash our way of life.

It’s better to be late than never show up at all. Either way, the NBA needs to end this nonsense sooner than later.

It’s incredibly embarrassing and a slap in the face to freedom-loving people everywhere.