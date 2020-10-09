‘SNL’ Replaces Country Singer Morgan Wallen With Jack White After Singer Broke COVID-19 Protocols

“Saturday Night Live” replaced music guest Morgan Wallen with Jack White after the country singer broke the show’s COVID-19 protocols.

Wallen was dropped as a musical guest after videos surfaced of him partying with a large group of people not wearing a mask, Lorne Michaels confirmed on the “Today” show Thursday. White will replace the singer last minute.

Lorne Michaels revealed the new musical guest after Morgan Wallen was removed for breaching COVID-19 protocols.

“We’re still in the middle of it,” Michaels said about the replacement. “Calling somebody on a Thursday to be here for Friday, it’s complicated. It has to be people who are ready to go. And he’s always good on the show.” (RELATED: ‘Saturday Night Live’ Removes Morgan Wallen As Musical Guest After He’s Caught Partying)

Michaels claimed the country music star would be invited back as a guest on the show at a later time.

“It probably isn’t the first person from rock ‘n’ roll who partied after, in that case, a football game or a concert,” Michaels said. “But we’re just living in a different time and everything is scrutinized.”

Wallen owned up to his actions in a video shared to his social media.

“My actions this past weekend were pretty short-sighted and they have obviously affected my long-term goals and my dreams,” he said. “I respect the show’s decision because I know that I put them in jeopardy and I take ownership for this.”