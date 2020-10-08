‘Saturday Night Live’ Removes Morgan Wallen As The Musical Guest After He’s Spotted Partying

Morgan Wallen won’t be on “Saturday Night Live” this weekend.

Following several videos of Morgan Wallen partying going viral last weekend after Alabama beat Texas A&M, the country music star announced on his Instagram Wednesday night that “SNL” had removed him because of coronavirus protocols. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I’ve seen like 87 tiktoks similar to this one. Morgan Wallen belongs to the streets. pic.twitter.com/LNeZVc3v6v — ????Tyne???? (@RyleeTWing) October 5, 2020

You can watch him break down the situation below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Morgan Wallen (@morganwallen) on Oct 7, 2020 at 3:06pm PDT

Welcome to America in 2020. If you party for a football game, then you’re done as an “SNL” musical guest!

Again, and I can’t stress this enough, Wallen had the audacity to hit up a local watering hole while in Tuscaloosa for an Alabama football game.

In the era of coronavirus, you get bounced from “SNL” for such actions!

When you start getting punished for simply living life and enjoying a college football town, then we’re cooked as a society.

It’s times like these that I sit back and truly wonder whether or not the communists were the true winners at the end of the day.

Being punished for celebrating college football is right out of Stalin’s playbook.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Morgan Wallen (@morganwallen) on Aug 21, 2020 at 6:19pm PDT

It sounds like “SNL” will have Wallen back down the road. He should refuse to go. If you don’t ride with college football fans and the parties that come with them, then you’re no friend of mine!