Atlanta Falcons Fire Head Coach Dan Quinn

The Atlanta Falcons have fired head coach Dan Quinn.
The Falcons announced late Sunday night that Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff were "relieved of their duties, effective immediately."
The Falcons are off to an abysmal 0-5 start to the 2020 season.
BREAKING NEWS: General Manager Thomas Dimitroff and Head Coach Dan Quinn have been relieved of their duties, effective immediately.
The writing has been on the wall for this move for a long time, and now it’s finally a done deal. There were whispers early Sunday that the call was imminent.
Late Sunday night, the Falcons decided it was time to pull the trigger and move in a different direction.
Arthur Blank speaks on the departure of Thomas Dimitroff and Dan Quinn.
It’s pretty wild that Quinn went from playing in the Super Bowl back in 2016 to falling off a cliff in his coaching career after the past few seasons.
He went 7-9 in both of the previous two seasons, and the Falcons are currently 0-5. You simply can’t have that kind of record and expect to keep your job in the NFL.
It’s not going to happen. A change had to be made, and it’s now been done.
The Falcons have a lot of talent, and the search for a new head coach is on. We’ll see who they snatch up.