REPORT: The PAC-12 Network Won’t Air Any Football Games In 2020

The PAC-12 Network will reportedly show zero live football games in 2020.

According to OregonLive.com, the network “isn’t currently scheduled to carry any of the conference football games this season.” Games are expected to air on ESPN/ABC and Fox. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Outkick also reported the exact same. If there was ever a sign that the PAC-12 Network might be on life support, I’d say this is it.

The PAC-12 Network has been an utter disaster on every single level, and it’s hard to see any situation unfolding where it bounces back in a major way.

There are probably a lot of reasons as to why the PAC-12 Network has been so disappointing, but there’s a very obvious one that comes right off the top of my head.

The PAC-12 portion of America isn’t super passionate about college football, and fans in SEC and Big 10 country don’t love staying up until midnight if they don’t have to in order to watch football.

Furthermore, even if those fans did want to stay up that late, it’s not like any of them have the PAC-12 Network anyways.

Now, with the network not showing any live games in 2020, it looks like we’re speeding towards the end of it. What an unreal disaster.