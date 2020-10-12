Vanderbilt Vs. Missouri Postponed Because Of Coronavirus

UPDATE: The SEC has officially announced that the game is postponed.

NEWS: The Vanderbilt at Missouri FB game of Oct. 17 is postponed due to positive tests & subsequent quarantine of individuals within the Vanderbilt FB program. The action is consistent with SEC COVID-19 management requirements. The game is tentatively rescheduled for Dec. 12. — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) October 12, 2020

Vanderbilt will not play Missouri as scheduled this upcoming Saturday.

According to PowerMizzou.com, the game between the Tigers and Commodores has been postponed because Vandy “may be below the threshold of 53 players recommended to play a game.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Vanderbilt had just 56 scholarship players ready to roll last weekend against South Carolina, and it’s clear there are some coronavirus issues going on.

While I’m sure that some idiots in the media will cheer about this and pretend like college football has gone to hell, there’s no reason to panic.

As I’ve said time and time again, the schedules around the country have been built to be flexible to changes.

Now, is it good that an SEC game is being pushed back because of coronavirus? Obviously not. It’s not good at all.

Fans of both programs definitely want to see their teams play and they don’t want to have to wait to get that down.

However, it’s also no reason to panic. As I’ve said over and over again, everything will be fine. We’re in a crazy time and things are shifty. That’s okay. It’s no reason to panic.