Bobby Bowden Says He’s ‘Doing Good’ After Being Hospitalized With Coronavirus

Former Florida State coach Bobby Bowden is reportedly doing well after being hospitalized with coronavirus.

Bowden was hospitalized last week because of the virus causing fatigue, but it sounds like everything is going to be okay.

The iconic football coach told the Tallahassee Democrat, “I do feel better. I am doing good. I appreciate everyone’s thoughts, I really do.” His wife Ann said the family is hopeful he’ll be home by the end of the week.

Coach Bobby Bowden, 90,has tested positive for COVID-19. Just talked to coach and OK’d me to share. Says he feels good, and sounds good. Getting retested today. Tested positive following recent release from hospital for leg infection. Look for my story — Jim Henry (@JimHenryTALLY) October 5, 2020

Seeing as how Bowden is nearing his 91st birthday, it’s reasonable to understand why people were nervous when he ended up in the hospital with coronavirus.

His age is very concerning when dealing with the virus, but it sounds like Coach Bowden will be okay.

Obviously, we know the entire FSU fanbase is pulling for Bowden. The man is a living legend among fans of the Seminoles.

He made FSU a powerhouse football program.

Hopefully, Coach Bowden is out of the hospital and back home sooner than later. That’s what everyone is pulling for!