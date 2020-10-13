Cristiano Ronaldo Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Soccer legend Cristiano Ronaldo tested positive for coronavirus.

The Portuguese Soccer Federation confirmed Ronaldo’s test results, but did not clarify when he tested positive for the virus, according to the Associated Press.

BREAKING: The Portuguese soccer federation says Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for the coronavirus. The federation says Ronaldo is doing well and has no symptoms. https://t.co/jwizribBeu — The Associated Press (@AP) October 13, 2020



Ronaldo is “doing well” and is not showing any symptoms currently, according to the soccer federation, the Associated Press reported. He is reportedly isolating while the team gets ready to play the Nations League match against Sweden on Wednesday.

Ronaldo shared a photo of the team Monday during a dinner. He captioned the photo, “United on and off the field!” in Portuguese. (RELATED: Cristiano Ronaldo Fined More Than $20 Million In Tax Evasion Case, Won’t Go To Prison)

All other members of the team were retested due to Ronaldo’s positive test. They all tested negative, according to the Portuguese Soccer Federation, AP reported.

It is unclear how long Ronaldo is expected to be in isolation, but he very well could miss the match against Barcelona on Oct. 28.

