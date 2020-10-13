LeBron James Calls Out His Critics And Haters After Winning His 4th NBA Championship

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James shared a message for his haters late Monday night.

King James locked up his fourth title ring Sunday against the Miami Heat, and he wants people to know he hasn’t forgotten about all the criticism! (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

James wrote in part on Instagram, “WHAT THEY GONE SAY NOW?!?! I know they’ll make up another criteria that nobody else has ever had in the history of the game. But Guess what though, bring it on please!!”

You can read his full post below.

Say whatever you want about LeBron James, but the dude just knows how to win. I’ll be the first to admit that I think he does some clown stuff off of the court.

His refusal to denounce the crimes of China and his intentions to turn the league into a SJW parade are really annoying.

There’s no doubt about that at all.

Having said that, we have never seen a physically gifted basketball player like LeBron James before, and I’m not sure when we’ll see one like him again.

The dude is on a different level on the court, and he now has four rings with three different rings.

How will history remember LeBron James in 30 years? That’s a really complicated question to answer, but in terms of his play on the court, he’s as great as we’ve ever seen.