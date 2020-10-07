Lakers Beat The Heat 102-96 In The NBA Finals, Take A 3-1 Lead In The Series

The Los Angeles Lakers took a 3-1 lead Tuesday night in the NBA Finals after beating the Miami Heat 102-96.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis combined for 50 points in the game, and the Heat simply had no answer for the duo. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch highlights from game four below.

This series is over, my friends. There is no chance in hell the Miami Heat are coming back from a 3-1 deficit.

If you all remember correctly, I told you from the start that the series might hit five games, but it wasn’t going past that.

The Miami Heat simply don’t have the arsenal required to play against LeBron James and the Lakers.

So whatever you want about LeBron James’ off the court antics and opinions, but there’s no doubt the man is a freak of nature when it comes to playing basketball.

The dude is a generational talent unlike anything we’ve seen before, and he’s no one game away from another ring.

Unless something major changes in the rest of the series, there’s no chance the Lakers don’t win.

You can catch game five Friday night at 9:00 EST on ABC.