‘When You Are Actually The Smartest Person In The Room, You Don’t Need Notes’: Fox News’ John Roberts Praises Amy Coney Barrett

Fox News reporter John Roberts praised Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett as “the smartest person in the room” as network media covered a break in Tuesday’s Senate Judiciary Committee proceedings.

Roberts was reacting during the break in proceedings to a comment made by “Bill Hemmer Reports” anchor Bill Hemmer about Barrett holding up an empty notepad earlier in the day after being asked to do so by Republican Texas Sen. John Cornyn.

“You know very often Bill, when you actually are the smartest person in the room, you don’t need notes,” Roberts said. “And clearly she has got a depth of knowledge and a depth of recollection of the things that she has been involved in that would challenge most people on this planet I would think.”

Roberts went on to describe how President Donald Trump had been “uncharacteristically restrained on Twitter” as Barrett fielded questions from senators throughout the day because he “doesn’t want to be seen as cheerleading her on.” (RELATED: ‘Blessed Be The Fruit’: Michael Moore Attacks Amy Coney Barrett With Edited Photo)

After describing the last several weeks as “excruciating” during remarks Tuesday, Barrett fielded, sans notes, questions from senators about the Affordable Care Act, Roe v. Wade, the late Justice Antonin Scalia and other topics.