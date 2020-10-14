‘Amy Coney Barrett Is A Victim Of This’: Author Rod Dreher Warns Of Soft Totalitarianism In America

Rod Dreher, a senior editor for the American Conservative, spoke with the Daily Caller’s Samantha Renck about the soft totalitarianism he believes is coming to the United States, his new book and more.

During Tuesday’s Supreme Court confirmation hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett, Hawaii Democratic Sen. Mazie Hirono corrected Barrett’s use of the phrase “sexual preference” when she answered a question about Obergefell v. Hodges. The senator labeled the phrase “offensive and outdated.” Webster’s Dictionary quickly changed the definition of “sexual preference” to include “offensive.”

“This is part of the soft totalitarianism that I believe is coming here,” Dreher, who is the author of Live Not By Lies, said. “A friend of mine — who is actually a source for my book — comes from Poland. He says that this is what happened under communism.”

He added, “suddenly words change. The definitions change overnight. The things that were considered completely permissible yesterday are now no longer permissible. Nobody knows who makes these decisions. They just suddenly are.”

Dreher also discussed his piece “Yelp’s Crude Social Credit System,” his book and more. (RELATED: Twitter Is Using Its ‘Hacked Info’ Policy To Suppress The NYPost Story, But There’s One Big Problem)

