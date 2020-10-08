EXCLUSIVE: Sen. Cruz Says Biden, Harris Ready To Pack The Court

Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz spoke with the Daily Caller’s Samantha Renck about whether former Vice President Joe Biden and Democratic California Sen. Kamala Harris plan on packing the Supreme Court if they win the 2020 election, Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation process, his new book and more.

Since the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the future of the Supreme Court has been a highly debated issue. During both the presidential and vice presidential debates, Biden and Harris were asked if the Biden administration would pack the court if the campaign wins in November. Neither Biden nor Harris answered.

“I think the reason they won’t answer it is because their answer is yes,” Cruz said, “and they know that’s incredibly impossible so they’re trying to hide just how radical their agenda is.”

“They are ready to pack the court. If they win, if they take a majority, if we have Biden, Schumer and Pelosi in charge, I believe they will pack the court,” he added. (RELATED: ‘You’ll Know…When The Election Is Over’: Biden Refuses Again To Say Whether He Will Pack The Court)

Cruz also discussed his new book, “One Vote Away: How a Single Supreme Court Seat Can Change History,” his thoughts on the November election and more.

