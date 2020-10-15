Democratic Candidates In 12 Competitive Senate Races Raised Over $275 Million In Three Months

Twelve Democratic senatorial candidates have collectively raised over $275 million in just a three-month span.

Of the 12 races, only Michigan features a Democratic incumbent, where Sen. Gary Peters reported raising $14 million, according to The Detroit News. The massive totals come just 19 days before the election, where Democrats’ momentum has given them an edge over Republicans in their battle for control of the chamber.

In Arizona and Colorado, the two seats that are most likely to flip to Democrats, according to FiveThirtyEight, belong to Capt. Mark Kelly and former Gov. John Hickenlooper who raised $38.7 million and $22.6 million, respectively, their campaigns said. Kelly faces appointed GOP Sen. Martha McSally in the state’s special election, while Hickenlooper faces Sen. Cory Gardner.

In North Carolina and Iowa, which both feature tossup senatorial races as well, Democrats Cal Cunningham and Theresa Greenfield reported raising $28.3 million and $28.7 million, respectively. Cunningham has maintained a single-digit lead over GOP Sen. Thom Tillis, while Greenfield is running neck-and-neck with Sen. Joni Ernst, polls show.

In South Carolina, Democratic senatorial nominee Jaime Harrison led the field of candidates with his campaign reporting raising a record $57 million compared to GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham’s $28 million. Both totals are state records for each party, and some recent polls have shown their race essentially tied.

In Texas and Kansas, former Air Force pilot M.J. Hegar and Dr. Barbara Bollier have each raised $13.5 million, though the Cook Political Report rates both of their races as “leans Republican.” If elected, Bollier would be the first Democrat to represent Kansas in the Senate since the 1930s, according to The Kansas City Star.

In Montana, Gov. Steve Bullock has raised $26.8 million in his bid to unseat GOP Sen. Steve Daines, while in Alaska Independent candidate Dr. Al Gross raised $9 million against Sen. Dan Sullivan, their campaigns announced. In Georgia’s regular senatorial election, Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff raised $21 million, his campaign announced.

In Georgia’s special senatorial election, Rev. Raphael Warnock raised $12.8 million in the third quarter of 2020. Unlike the other races, his is a “jungle” primary featuring over 20 candidates.

If no candidate clears 50% on Nov. 3, the top two finishers will proceed to a runoff in January.

The collective announcements came as Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s campaign reported raising a record-breaking $383 million in September alone. His campaign has over $400 million cash-on-hand, his campaign announced. (RELATED: A Trump Victory Would Shatter A Four-Decade Precedent)

Democratic senatorial candidates in Maine and for Georgia’s other senate contest had yet to report their quarterly numbers as of Thursday morning.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.