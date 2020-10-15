Biden Campaign Announces Record $383 Million Monthly Fundraising Haul

Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s campaign announced that it raised a record $383 million in September, the most any candidate has ever raised in a month.

Jennifer O’Malley Dillon, Biden’s campaign manager, tweeted the total and said that the campaign has $432 million cash-on-hand entering the final weeks before the election.

“You heard it from the VP: our grassroots community of donors helped us raise $383 million in September – a record,” O’Malley said.

“Millions of Americans… chose to donate $5, $10 to be a part of this campaign – because they believe in unity over division, truth over lies, hope over fear, and love over hate,” she added. (RELATED: Biden Has Widened His Lead Since The First Debate, Polls Show)

Biden tweeted in response, “I’m incredibly humbled.”

The record fundraising numbers follow multiple polls showing leads nationwide and in battleground states. An NBC News poll released Thursday showed Biden leading President Donald Trump by 11 points, while recent polls in North Carolina, Florida and Georgia showed him up over the president by four points, one point and seven points, respectively. (RELATED: A Trump Victory Would Shatter A 40-Year-Old Precedent)

The two were originally set to participate in the second presidential debate Thursday evening, but it was canceled after Trump refused to partake in its virtual format. Instead, Biden and Trump will participate in competing town halls hosted by ABC and NBC, respectively.

Trump’s campaign had yet to release its most recent fundraising totals as of Thursday morning. In August, his campaign reported raising $210 million, according to NPR, while Biden raised approximately $360 million.

