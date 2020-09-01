Biden’s Reported $300 Million August Haul Would Shatter 1-Month Record — More Than Trump And Hillary Raised In August 2016, Combined

Former Vice President Joe Biden is expected to announce a more than $300 million haul from August, by far the largest fundraising month ever.

Two sources familiar with the number told New York Times that Biden’s boost, which accounts for the official Biden campaign and joint fundraising ventures with the Democratic Party, was specifically driven by high-dollar checks written by Wall Street and technology leaders after he announced California Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate. New York Times reported that some checks neared $700,000. (RELATED: Big Time GOP Donors Are Reportedly Launching A New Super PAC To Give Trump A Post-RNC Ad Boost)

The Times further noted that Biden’s anticipated $300 million figure was more than President Donald Trump ($90 million) and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton ($143 million)managed to raise combined in August 2016.

The Times report comes on significant changes to both candidates’ campaign strategies. Following the Republican National Convention, Biden announced that he would be returning to the campaign trail — albeit in a modified capacity — ahead of schedule. His first stop took place Monday in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Meanwhile, high-powered Republican donors are launching a new super PAC to amplify Trump’s law and order messaging heading into the final months of the election. The effort has reportedly earned support from the likes of Home Depot founder Bernie Marcus and casino magnate Sheldon Adelson and plans to launch a $30 million TV campaign in key battleground states later this week.

Most 2020 election polls show the race tightening considerably in recent weeks. The latest offering from Morning Consult showed Trump cutting Biden’s national lead among likely voters to just 6 points.