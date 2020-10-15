Justin Bieber Slams Fans Who ‘Wait’ Outside His Home To Take Pictures

Musician Justin Bieber had harsh words to say about fans who camp out at his apartment just to catch him coming and going.

Bieber shared his thoughts on his Instagram story Thursday, according to Page Six.

Justin Bieber via Instagram Stories

(October 14, 2020)

Please respect !!! That is their home. Everyone should feel good at home. pic.twitter.com/TEk0xbN6K6 — Hailey Bieber Updates (@HaileyBaldwinCR) October 15, 2020

“How do you convince yourself it’s not completely inappropriate and disrespectful to wait outside my home to gawk, stare and take pictures as I walk into my apartment,” Bieber reportedly wrote on his Instagram story. (RELATED: Justin Bieber Sues Sexual Assault Accusers In $20 Million Defamation Lawsuit)

“This is not a hotel,” he added, according to Page Six. “It’s my home.”

There wasn’t a lot of context given with this message from Bieber, but I would love to know the drama that has to be unfolding for him to post something like this. Bieber has always been more famous than the average celebrity, so I can’t even imagine what he has had to deal with in the past years.

Back in 2017, a woman was arrested after wandering onto Bieber’s property looking for the singer three times in one week.

I’ve never understood why people can’t just respect celebrities’ privacy, but the people obsessed with Bieber can get a little weird. He’s been famous since he was about 13, so maybe he’s just used to it by now.