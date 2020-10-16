Bills’ Harrison Phillips Named ‘Community MVP’ After Drive-In Movie Night For 200 Families

Bill’s Harrison Phillips was named the “Community MVP” after hosting a drive-in movie night for hundreds of families in Buffalo during the pandemic.
“Buffalo’s Harrison Phillips named Week 5 NFLPA Community MVP after hosting a drive-in movie event for more than 200 families with children who have special needs and developmental differences,” Adam Schefter captioned his post on Instagram Friday.
View this post on Instagram
“I am extremely honored to be named the Week Five Community MVP,” the NFL defensive tackle shared in a statement to ProFootball Talk.com.
“It validates the idea of paying it forward and giving back, which are huge values of mine. . . .,” he added. “I’m so thankful for our wonderful volunteers that help me and, of course, the amazing kids I get to work with.” (RELATED: Philadelphia Eagles And Pittsburgh Panthers Will Start The Football Season Without Fans At Home Games)
Congratulations to our guy @HorribleHarry99 for being named the @NFLPA Week 5 MVP!
Harrison hosted a drive-in movie event for more than 200 families with children who have special needs and developmental differences: https://t.co/6YSKHBYcPl pic.twitter.com/Ug6NmujiZC
— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) October 16, 2020
During the event, each family that attended received a pack of sports equipment and got to enjoy playing games before the movie started, per the outlet.
The party at the drive-in movie theater was just one of several events the Buffalo Bills player hosted in the area with the help of his non-profit organization, The Playmakers.
In addition to being named MVP, the NFLPA will also donate $10,000 to the Bill’s player’s organization and have helped start a crowdfunding campaign to raise more money for the non-profit.